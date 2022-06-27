Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.