Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 27.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.51.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

