Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 117.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $463.70 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.72.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

