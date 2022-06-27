Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 675 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

