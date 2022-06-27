Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 100,672 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,468,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 31,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

