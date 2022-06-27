Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.68 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.