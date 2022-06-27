Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.31 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

