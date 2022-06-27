Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.43 Million Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 343,435 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Compugen by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

CGEN stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

