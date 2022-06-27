Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.34 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

