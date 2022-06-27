Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

