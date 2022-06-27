Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.79.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

