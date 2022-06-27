Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.60 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

