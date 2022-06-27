Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.48 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

