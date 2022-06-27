Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

PYPL opened at $77.68 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

