Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,419 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

