Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 85 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $185.49 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

