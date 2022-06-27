Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 165

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.84) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125.86 ($1.54).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 134.30 ($1.65) on Monday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.23.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.