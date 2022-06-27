Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

