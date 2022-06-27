Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,713 shares of company stock valued at $540,192. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

