Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$39.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUS. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$24.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

