Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$39.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUS. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.59. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$24.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.