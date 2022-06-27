Safehold Inc. (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Safehold stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.06. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $7,233,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $6,931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 118.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

