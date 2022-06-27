Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.48 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,521,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

