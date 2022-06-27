Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €28.60 ($30.11) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.52.

SZGPY stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

