San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $9.09 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,096.01% and a net margin of 96.13%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $298,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

