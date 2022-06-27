Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.93

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.93 and last traded at $214.62, with a volume of 17792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.66.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 48.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,995,000 after purchasing an additional 266,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,082,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,541,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,395,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 605,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 43.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,611,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

