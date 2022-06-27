Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Purchases $5,870,160.80 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,197,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SRRK stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $210.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.