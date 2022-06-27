Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.04 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.