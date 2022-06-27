Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.11 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

