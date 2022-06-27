Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

