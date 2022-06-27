Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 4.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,327,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,788,000 after buying an additional 1,600,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,060,000 after buying an additional 358,124 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $21.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

