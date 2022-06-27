Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

