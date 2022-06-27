Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,365,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11.

