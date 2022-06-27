Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

