Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 98,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,745 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 151,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

