Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

Shares of SAIC opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

