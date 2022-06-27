ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,758.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $6,758.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004082 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,066,849 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

