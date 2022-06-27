ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $10.61 million and $6,758.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004082 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,066,849 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

