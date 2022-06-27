Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 27,379 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $80.47 on Monday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.