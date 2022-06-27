Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $100.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.32.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.