Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.96 on Monday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $401.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.07 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

