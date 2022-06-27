SEB (OTC:SEBYF) PT Lowered to SEK 117 at Morgan Stanley

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 120 to SEK 117 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEBYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEB from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SEB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTC:SEBYF opened at C$108.94 on Friday. SEB has a 1-year low of C$108.94 and a 1-year high of C$188.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.03.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

