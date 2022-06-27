Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. Secret has a total market cap of $180.26 million and $8.05 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00237353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00424234 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

