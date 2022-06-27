Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after buying an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after buying an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after buying an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.