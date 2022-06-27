Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,306 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.