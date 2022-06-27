Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $62,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $185.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

