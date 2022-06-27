Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Caterpillar by 40.6% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

CAT stock opened at $185.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

