Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $12.83 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 7.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

