Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $12.83 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 7.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

