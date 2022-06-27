Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.45 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

