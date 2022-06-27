Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 197.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 444,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 295,163 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.